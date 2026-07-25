Bayern Munich are monitoring Ajax sensation Jorel Hatto

Bayern Munich have renewed their interest in Ajax defender Jorel Hatto (left), reports German newspaper Bild. The 19-year-old Dutch international is among the Bavarians' main targets for strengthening their defence as the club continues to look for a long-term partner for Dayot Upamecano.

According to the information, Bayern representatives have already held new talks with Ajax management. The Amsterdam club values the player at around 45 million euros and does not intend to lower his price.

In addition to Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in Hatto, which could lead to a serious transfer battle by the end of the summer window.