Salah could reunite with Darwin Nunes in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are monitoring the situation surrounding Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunes, with the club having the ambition to build an even more star-studded squad, Goal reports. Having signed a number of famous footballers in recent transfer windows, Al-Hilal are continuing to look for world-class strikers.



Salah remains one of the most recognisable footballers in the world, and his future in European football has periodically sparked speculation. Nunes has also been linked with a possible move away from Liverpool. Al-Hilal continue to attract big names after the transfer of Crescencio Somerville.

According to the information, the Saudi club is considering the possibility of bringing the two former teammates from „Anfield“ together in attack.