Arsenal make attempt to sign Vinicius

Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the future of Vinicius Junior and is ready to join the battle for his signature if the Brazilian does not renew his contract with Real Madrid, reports Sportal.bg. The 26-year-old Brazil international is among the options being discussed to strengthen the attack of the “gunners“, although at the moment the interest of the London club is in the initial stage and no official offer has been made yet.

Vinicius' current contract with Real Madrid expires in 12 months, and negotiations for a new agreement have not yet led to a breakthrough. This is what is giving rise to speculation that the Spanish giants may prefer to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him without a transfer fee in a year.

According to the information, the player's representatives have already investigated the interest of other European clubs, including Liverpool, but "Anfield" has not shown any desire to start negotiations.

There is also serious interest in Vinicius from Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahly is ready to make an official offer if it receives indications that the transfer is possible. Last year, the club offered the Brazilian a five-year contract worth a total of 1 billion euros.