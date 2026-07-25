CSKA 1948 achieved its first championship victory of the season

CSKA 1948 recorded its first success in the efbet League in the new season, after defeating Botev Vratsa 2:1 in a match from the second round of the championship, BTA reported. The goals for the hosts were scored by Florian Krebs (№23) and Atanas Iliev, while Martin Petkov was the scorer for Vratsa.

The head coach of CSKA 1948 Alexander Alexandrov made a complete change in his squad and released a completely new starting 11 compared to the one that started against Spartak (Trnava) a few days ago in the first match of the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The “Reds“ took the lead in the 19th minute. Florian Krebs scored after an assist from Atanas Iliev. In the second half, Botev Vratsa increased the pressure and managed to equalize. Martin Petkov first missed a good opportunity, but in the 64th minute he got revenge, scoring after a pass from Hadji.

However, CSKA 1948 reached the victory in the 78th minute. Atanas Iliev scored with a header and brought the first three points for his team in the championship. Source: BTA.