Levski beats Lokomotiv Sofia 2:1 in Nadezhda

Levski's team recorded an extremely difficult, but important 2:1 victory in their visit to Lokomotiv Sofia in a match from the second round of the domestic football championship.

At the stadium in the “Nadezhda“ The two capital teams created a real tactical battle, which unfolded fully in the second half, sports publications report.

Equal first half and tactical outsmarting

Cautious play : The first part of the match passed without serious risks from both teams, with the first half ending with a score of 0:0.

: The first part of the match passed without serious risks from both teams, with the first half ending with a score of 0:0. Squad changes : Levski's Spanish coach Julio Velasquez made serious rotations to preserve key players before the Champions League second leg.

: Levski's Spanish coach Julio Velasquez made serious rotations to preserve key players before the Champions League second leg. Emotions in the stands: A curious moment was registered at the beginning of the second half, when the blue fans raised a banner in support of Lokomotiv coach Lyuboslav Penev.

Goal fiesta in the second half

The drama came after the break, when the hosts struck first.

1:0 for Loko Sofia: In the 63rd minute, veteran Spas Delev opened the scoring for the hosts after an assist from Dimitar Kostadinov.

1:1 Equalizer: The Blues reacted quickly and in the 77th minute, substitute Reinaldo restored parity on the scoreboard.

1:2 Complete turnaround: Just five minutes later, in the 82nd minute, the Portuguese Serginho took advantage of a low pass and brought the three points for Levski.

With this success, Levski collects a full asset of 6 points after the first two rounds in the efbet League, while Lyuboslav Penev's players remain with one point in their asset.