BG graces arrived in Germany for the World

The Bulgarian national delegation officially arrived in Germany, where it will take part in the long-awaited World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

The native graces are already in Frankfurt am Main, where from August 12 to 16 in the emblematic “Festhalle“ hall they will compete with the best competitors in the world. Our country will be represented by a strong team, which is among the main favorites for the awards. Fans of the beautiful sport are eagerly awaiting the start of the competition, and information about the event can be followed on the official portal of the International Federation (gymnastics.sport).

In parallel with the preparation for the world forum, key political and administrative decisions were made at the European gymnastics headquarters. European Gymnastics has made it clear that any references to Russia and Belarus will be completely banned during the upcoming European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

The restrictions were imposed following a request from the Croatian government and the country's Ministry of Tourism and Sports. This means that representatives of the two countries will not be allowed to use national flags, anthems, emblems or any other state identifiers on the territory of the sports complex in Zagreb. The decision comes in the context of serious discussions and problems with the issuance of Croatian visas for leading Russian athletes. The full text of the official position is available on the European Gymnastics website (europeangymnastics.com).

Although the World Headquarters relaxed some measures earlier this year, the specific rules of the host country Croatia force athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete with a neutral status. Bulgarian fans of artistic gymnastics will also be looking to Zagreb, where our competitors will be competing for top spots in the men's and women's tournaments.