The negotiations between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of the Spanish international Ferran Torres are entering their decisive phase.

The two clubs have officially sat down at the negotiating table after the 26-year-old striker has already given his firm consent to move to the “Park des Princes“.

According to the authoritative Spanish publication Marca, sporting directors Deco and Luis Campos are holding intense but discreet talks. The French champions, led by Luis Enrique, are trying to finalize the transfer by Wednesday (August 12), when the Spanish internationals are due to return to the Catalan club's base for summer training. The footballer himself insists that his future be clear before this date, so that he does not have to resume training under Hansi Flick.

The financial parameters of the deal

The differences between the two giants are currently only around the final transfer fee and the bonus structure. Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed in Barcablaugranes that PSG have already sent their first official offer worth around 50 million euros. The Catalan newspaper Sport, however, adds that Barcelona's initial request is for a minimum of 55-65 million euros, so that the club can to cover his investment and balance his accounts with Financial Fair Play. The expectations are that the two parties will reach a compromise in the middle.

Torres, who became an absolute hero for Spain after scoring the winning goal in extra time in the World Cup final in July 2026 against Argentina, has already agreed personal terms. He has agreed to a 4-year contract with the Parisians until June 2030. His departure will force the management of the “blaugranas“ to quickly look for a new center forward, as after the transfer of Robert Lewandowski to the MLS, the options in the forward positions of the team remain severely limited.