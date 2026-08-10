Velasquez before Kairat: We are ready for any scenario

Levski is fully ready for the tough rematch against Kairat from the third qualifying round of the Champions League, despite the extreme weather conditions in Kazakhstan.

This was announced by the head coach of the „blues“ Julio Velázquez during the official press conference before tomorrow's clash. The Spanish specialist stressed that the atmosphere in the squad is excellent, and the team will not look for excuses with the heat.

Julio Velasquez: We are looking for solutions, not excuses

The Bulgarian champion's camp is in full focus before the decisive match in Turkestan. “We must be ready for absolutely every scenario on the pitch. Our identity is clear and we are looking for solutions, not excuses“, was categorical Velasquez, quoted by the native sports portal (sportal.bg).

Temperatures during the match are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius, but the coach remains calm about the physical condition of his players. “In every sense, I can say that the atmosphere and atmosphere in the team is very good. This positive wave started from our summer training in Pravets“, added the Spanish manager.

Reinaldo: The temperatures are the same for both teams

Levski's Brazilian edge Reinaldo also demonstrated high self-confidence and professionalism before tomorrow's battle at “Turkestan Arena“. He agreed that the climatic conditions will be a serious challenge, but he does not see this as a negative factor only for the Bulgarian team.

“Regarding the climate - the temperatures are exactly the same for both teams. Our task is to quickly acclimatize and go out for victory. The first match in Sofia, which we won 1:0, is already in history and we must completely forget it. We have a fragile lead, but we need to work hard from the first to the last minute to emerge as the ultimate winners," the striker commented to the club's television (levski.bg).

Transfer twist: AEK Athens boss categorically denied Bouras

In parallel with the preparations for the Champions League, a serious transfer drama has also erupted around “Gerena“. Earlier in the day, the agent of the “Blues“ Algerian midfielder Akram Bouras – Nesim Dridi, announced to foreign media that intensive negotiations are underway for the sale of the midfielder to the Greek giant AEK Athens.

However, AEK's sports director was quick to cool the enthusiasm and issued an official denial. Javier Ribalta told the Greek media that the club is not negotiating with Levski for Bouras. “I don't know this player at all and I have never spoken to him“, the Athenian director said, putting an end to speculation for the moment, reports news agency (bgnes.bg).