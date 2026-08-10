Yannick Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Masters due to injury

World number one Yannick Sinner has officially withdrawn from the upcoming “Masters 1000“ tournament in Cincinnati.

The reason for the difficult decision is a serious right knee injury. The news was officially confirmed by the organizers of the competition in Ohio, which begins on August 13.

The Italian has not stepped on the court in an official match since July, when he won his fifth Grand Slam title, defending his trophy at “Wimbledon“ against Alexander Zverev. A few days ago, Sinner underwent a thorough four-hour medical examination at a clinic in Milan to assess his condition. Unfortunately, the injury proved to be more persistent than expected and forced him to miss the Masters in Montreal and Cincinnati.

„After consulting with the doctors and my team, I must announce my withdrawal from Cincinnati. My right knee is bothering me and despite our joint efforts with the medical staff, I must accept that I am not yet ready to compete“, said Sinner in an official statement, quoted by ATP Tour (atptour.com/en/news/sinner-cincinnati-2026-withdrawal).

The Italian tennis player added that he is extremely disappointed by the situation, but is directing all his strength and focus towards his full recovery for the US Open. The last Grand Slam competition of the year starts in New York on August 30.

Sinner's withdrawal is another heavy blow for the organizers of the American tournaments of the “Masters 1000“ series. Before him, world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew from participation due to a wrist injury. Thus, the battle for the title in Cincinnati remains wide open, with Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev emerging as the main favorites.