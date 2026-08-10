Maccabi denied a sellout! Roy Revivo comes to Sofia for CSKA

The management of the Israeli giant Maccabi (Tel Aviv) officially denied rumors of a mass sale of its main players after the heavy defeat by the Bulgarian CSKA.

The Israeli media initially circulated information that key figures such as Eliu Varela, Tyrese Asante and the big star Roy Revivo would be transferred immediately. However, the club was categorical that such a scenario is not on the agenda and the team remains focused on the upcoming rematch in the Europa League.

The best news for head coach Kenny Miller is related to left-back Roy Revivo. The Israeli national team missed the first match, played in Batumi (Georgia), due to serious transfer interest from abroad and rumors of negotiations with the Spanish Elche. Over the weekend, however, Maccabi's bosses declared to the local authoritative publication ONE that there is no official offer from the club and Revivo is resuming full-fledged training with the main group. The left-back is expected to travel to Sofia and play on Thursday evening at the “Vasil Levski“ stadium against the “Army“.

“The Reds“ achieved a comfortable 3:0 victory in the first match. However, in the Maccabi (Tel Aviv) camp they do not hide their ambitions for the rematch in Bulgaria and threaten to do everything possible to surprise. Representatives of the Israeli team shared that they were the more dominant team on the field in the first match and are determined to get revenge in front of their supporters.

The interest in the rematch in Sofia is huge. The native CSKA has already released additional tickets for sector "B" at the National Stadium to meet the high demand from "red" fans who are rushing to support Hristo Yanev's boys on their way to the next phase of the tournament.