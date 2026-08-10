Galatasaray Ultras Leader Arrested

Turkish police have carried out a major operation in Istanbul, arresting the iconic leader of Galatasaray FC's largest fan group („ultrAslan“) – Sebahattin Shirin (born Muzafer Shirin).

During the 8.5-hour search of his luxurious home, officers found a veritable treasure trove and a weapons arsenal. According to investigators, local and foreign currency, gold and jewels worth a total of around 65 million Turkish liras (approximately 1.18 million euros) were seized. In addition to the huge amount of money, an illegal firearm, 141 live cartridges and four bulletproof vests were found in the football hooligan's apartment.

Serious charges and a large-scale investigation

Şirin's detention was coordinated by the Illegal Betting and Sports Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office. Four serious charges have been brought against the influential fan leader:

Violation of the Law on the Prevention of Violence and Hooliganism in Sports (Law No. 6222).

Organized fraud and large-scale sale of football tickets on the black market.

Possession and use of narcotic substances.

Public dissemination of disinformation and misleading information on social networks.

The operation comes immediately after his provocative publications on the "X" network, directed against senior magistrates, in which he claims that there is a secret conspiracy to secure the Turkish championship title in advance for eternal rival Fenerbahçe. Law enforcement agencies are checking whether the millions in cash found are not connected to the wider wave of investigations into illegal betting that have shaken Turkish football in recent months. Galatasaray management announced that they are monitoring the case, but will not issue an official position while the legal proceedings are ongoing.