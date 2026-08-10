Is Jeff Bezos buying Liverpool? A twist with Bradley Barcola

Hot news shook the football world in the afternoon of August 10, 2026.

The founder of the technology giant Amazon Jeff Bezos is one step away from acquiring a huge stake in the English giant Liverpool. The news was reported exclusively by the authoritative media Sky News (news.sky.com), according to which the current majority owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is preparing to officially announce the deal in the coming days.

Bezos is not acting alone, but is part of a powerful investment consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia - son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. One of the co-founders also participates in the same syndicate on the social network Facebook – Eduardo Saverin. Negotiations between the two parties lasted about three months, and the goal is to buy approximately one third of the club's shares (over 30% stake), which values Liverpool at a staggering 4.4 billion pounds (nearly 6 billion dollars). Despite the entry of the billionaires, FSG has no intention of selling full control over “Anfield“ at this stage and will retain management, but the financial injection will be historic.

In parallel with the corporate revolution, Liverpool is very close to its first new super transfer on the pitch. The famous sports journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on his profile on the social network X (x.com) that the Merseysiders have received the “final green light“ from the winger of Paris Saint-Germain Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old French international has fully agreed his personal terms with the management of the English club and has expressed a firm desire to move under the leadership of new manager Andoni Iraola. Barcola himself refuses to re-sign his contract with the Parisians due to a lack of sufficient playing time. At the moment, direct official talks between the clubs continue daily, as PSG demands a serious transfer fee (around 130-145 million pounds), but the Merseysiders hope to reach a compromise, having already secured the consent of the player himself.