Official: Zinedine Zidane's powerful staff announced

The legendary Fabien Barthez returns to the “roosters“ as goalkeeper coach, Zizou gathers his loyal people from Real Madrid

The French Football Federation (FFF) has officially announced the full composition of the coaching staff, with which the new coach Zinedine Zidane will lead the French national team. The big surprise and brightest name on the list is the legendary goalkeeper and 1998 world champion. Fabien Barthez, who takes care of preparing the French guards.

The news was confirmed by the president of the headquarters Philippe Diallo at the suggestion of Zidane himself, just weeks after “Zizou“ succeeded Didier Deschamps at the head of the two-time world champions. This was reported by authoritative sports media such as the French daily newspaper L'Équipe (lequipe.fr) and the official newsletter of the French Football Federation (fff.fr).

The faithful right-hand man from Madrid and the tactical team

Zinedine Zidane is betting on proven names, with whom he achieved the historic three consecutive Champions League triumphs at the helm of Real Madrid. Zizou's first assistant is expected to be the French specialist David Betoni, who has been his faithful right-hand man since their time at Real Madrid Castilla. The second assistant coach becomes Hamidou Msaidi, who also knows the methods of the legendary number 10 very well.

The staff is also joined by Gregory Dupont in the role of strategy and sports performance advisor. Dupont has a serious calling card, as he was responsible for France's fitness training during the golden 2018 World Cup in Russia, and then worked with Zidane at the “Santiago Bernabeu“.

The full structure of the technical and analytical team includes:

David Betoni – first assistant coach

– first assistant coach Hamidou Msaidi – assistant

– assistant Fabien Bartez – goalkeeper coach

– goalkeeper coach Грегори Дюпон – съветник по стратегия и представяне

– съветник по стратегия и представяне Стефан Планк – скаут и технически наблюдател

– скаут и технически наблюдател Фарид Табе – асистент и видеоанализатор

– асистент и видеоанализатор Клеман Ибер – асистент-видеоанализатор

Пълна реорганизация и в медицинския щаб

Сериозни промени настъпват и в медицинския отдел на „петлите“. Дългогодишният лекар Франк льо Гал се оттегля от поста си, а неговото място се заема от известния специалист по спортна медицина от Марсилия д-р Ерве Коладо. Любопитното е, че в екипа от физиотерапевти и остеопати се завръща Филип Боаксел – човекът, който се грижеше за възстановяването на френските национали по време на паметното Световно първенство през 1998 г.

Мениджър на отбора, отговарящ за оперативната дейност, ще бъде Лоран Жорж, а логистиката и сигурността остават в ръцете на доказания професионалист Мохамед Санхаджи.

Кога е официалният дебют на Зидан?

Пълният състав от 23-ма души, включващ административния персонал и допълнителните сътрудници, ще бъде официално представен пред медиите в началото на септември 2026 г. Големият дебют на Зинедин Зидан на треньорската скамейка на Франция ще бъде на 25 септември 2026 г., когато „петлите“ гостуват на Турция в мач от турнира Лига на нациите на УЕФА. Повече подробности около програмата на отбора можете да следите в секция Спорт на информационните агенции Reuters (reuters.com) и Associated Press (apnews.com).