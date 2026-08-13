Arsenal receive offer for Martinelli that could break 9-year-old record

Arsenal have received their first concrete offer for Gabriel Martinelli, which could become a record sale for the club.

According to “The Athletic” Galatasaray are ready to pay £38m for the Brazilian winger. If the deal goes through at that value, it would break Arsenal's record set in 2017, when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was sold to Liverpool for £35m.

The Gunners, however, are hoping to get around £50m for Martinelli. The player himself does not seem particularly inclined to a transfer to Turkey, as he prefers to continue his career in one of Europe's leading clubs championships.

There is also interest in him from Roma, who will play in the Champions League in the new season, but at the moment there is no information that the Italians have made a specific offer.