Como signs two Italian internationals ahead of Champions League

Como have reached an agreement to sign Moise Kean from Fiorentina and Samuele Ricci from AC Milan.

The Lombardy club have successfully completed negotiations for the two Italians, with the deals already agreed. Kean will arrive on loan for €10m, with a fixed obligation to buy of €25m and another €5m in bonuses. The total value of the deal could thus reach €40m.

The striker wanted the transfer to take place as quickly as possible and even missed a training session at Fiorentina. Keane scored nine goals last season, up from 25 the previous season. Ricci will join Como on loan with an option to buy for €22.5m.

The club will cover his full salary and pay €1.5m for the loan. The 24-year-old midfielder leaves Milan after just one season, in which he made 34 appearances, scored one goal and provided four assists. With the signings of Keane and Ricci, Como continues to build a solid squad, and the busy schedule this season requires more depth. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are already looking for a replacement for Keane and are interested in Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.