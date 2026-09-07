Tragedy on the track: Spanish driver dies in Huelva

Spanish driver Pablo Amoros dies in serious crash during race in Spain.

The accident occurred on the „Monteblanco“ track in the province of Huelva during the GTI Trophy race. The information was officially confirmed by the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation (RFEDA).

A Black Sunday for Spanish Motorsport

The black incident occurred during an official racing weekend. Pablo Amoros, who was a successful lawyer by profession but actively participated in track races and rallies throughout Spain, lost his life as a result of the heavy impact. The organizers and the federation have not yet revealed the exact technical details and reasons that led to the fatal take-off from the track.

The press center of the Royal Spanish Motorsport Federation issued an official statement on the social network X (formerly Twitter), in which they expressed their deepest condolences to the family, friends and team of the pilot. “Our thoughts and all our support are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult moment. Rest in peace, Pablo“, the official statement of the sports institution reads.

Increased security measures on Spanish tracks

Amoros' death once again raises the question of safety during motor sports in Spain and the security of the “Monteblanco“ track. Local authorities and sports commissioners have already launched a detailed investigation into the incident to identify possible malfunctions in the car or shortcomings in the organization of the GTI Trophy.

After the announcement of the tragedy, a number of Spanish drivers and sports clubs expressed sympathy for the loss on social networks. It is expected that the next rounds of the local car championships will begin with a minute of silence in memory of the deceased racer.