Atletico Madrid have given Julian Alvarez a final ultimatum

Atletico Madrid have given Julian Alvarez a deadline to decide on his future. The striker has until Sunday to answer whether he is ready to consider a transfer to Arsenal or will remain at the “Metropolitan“. The club has already made it clear on several occasions that it will not negotiate with Barcelona, which is the preferred destination of Alvarez himself. The Argentine is still confused by the situation and has not given any sign that he is seriously considering a transfer to England. Arsenal also do not expect the deal to go through and will not start negotiations until Alvarez shows a concrete interest in Mikel Arteta's project. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone confirmed that the striker will not play against Sevilla after not training for the last three days. “He is really struggling with the situation. "There are people who have let him down and left him confused, which I deeply regret. He is going through a very difficult period at the moment, both personally and professionally," Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin said. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, declined to comment specifically on the interest in Alvarez. However, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery, Arsenal could be an interesting next step for the striker, even potentially as a "bridge" to a desired move to Barcelona in the future.