Enzo Fernandez wants to join Manchester City, talks of 140 million euros

Chelsea and Argentine national team midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms, Fabrizio Romano reported, BTA reported.

The transfer of the 25-year-old footballer now depends on the leadership of both clubs. Manchester City has not yet submitted an official offer to the Londoners, but will soon begin negotiations. “The Citizens“ can pay 140 million euros for the player's rights.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023. He has made 170 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring 31 goals and providing 30 assists.

Transfermarkt values his value at 100 million euros.