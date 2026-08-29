Aston Villa to buy 18-year-old PSG talent for nearly 50 million euros

Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with PSG for the transfer of Senegalese striker Ibrahim Mbaye. The deal for the 18-year-old is worth around 47 million pounds, with the transfer coming after the Birmingham club's failed attempt to sign Rafael Leao.

Mbaye has been a long-term transfer target for Villa and prefers to move to a team where he will receive regular playing time. Last season, he made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The player mainly plays on the right wing. Liverpool were also interested in him, but the “Reds” they subsequently turned their attention to teammate Bradley Barcola.

Mbaye is the latest signing for Villa in a summer of major changes. The club have also agreed a deal to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea for around £65m to replace Olly Watkins. The England striker is expected to join Al Hilal for £50m.