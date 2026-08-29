Milan joins battle for Barcelona star, also in talks with Nottingham

Milan is interested in Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, who has been the focus of transfer speculation in recent days. The Spaniard was left out of the Catalans' squad for their first La Liga match against Elche, and then there were reports that he could leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old Balde has also caught the attention of Manchester United, who are looking to strengthen their left-back position. The Spaniard returned to Barcelona's squad for the match against Athletic Bilbao, but was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win.

According to “Diario Sport”, which refers to “MilanNews24”, Milan has already established contact with Barcelona to find out more about the situation surrounding Balde and to explore the possibility of transfer. At this stage, talks are in the early stages, and it is still unclear whether the “Rossoneri“ are considering a permanent deal or a loan option.

Milan are rushing to find a replacement for Rafael Leao, who has agreed a transfer to Galatasaray. With just a few days left until the transfer window closes, the “Rossoneri“ have turned their attention to Nottingham Forest winger Omar Hutchinson.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have already made initial contact with the English club and have made an inquiry about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old. The Italian giants have also spoken to Hutchinson's entourage to explore the terms of a possible transfer.

Hutchinson recorded his first full season in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest last campaign, scoring one goal and making seven assists. Previously, he showed his qualities and with the Ipswich team. It is still unclear whether Milan will be able to finalize the deal, but the interest in the English talent is serious.