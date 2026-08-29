Liverpool blow up Barcola transfer: PSG to pay £123m

Liverpool have finalised a deal to sign French striker Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris Saint-Germain for up to £123m, the BBC has reported. The 23-year-old will become the latest high-profile signing for Andoni Iraola's side.

The 20-time English champions will pay a £106m package for Barcola, with additional players potentially worth up to £17m. He is expected to sign a five-year contract.

Barcola joined PSG from his hometown club Olympique Lyonnais in 2023 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell in the French capital, winning two consecutive Champions League titles in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, three Ligue 1 titles and two Coupes de France, among other honours.

He made 152 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. He had two years remaining on his PSG contract.