Liverpool and Nottingham Forest drew in a spectacular Premier League match

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest finished 2-2 in a spectacular match at “Anfield“ from the second round of the Premier League. The Merseysiders twice found themselves in the role of catchers, but goals from Alexander Isak and Victor Munoz allowed them to avoid defeat, BNT reported.

Thus, Liverpool recorded their second consecutive 2-2 draw since the start of the season under Andoni Iraola. Nottingham Forest won their first point after losing 0-1 to Leeds in the opening round.

The guests started better at “Anfield“ and their direct football was causing serious problems for the Liverpool defence. Forest's more active start materialised in the 24th minute. A long pass from Mats Sels found Igor Jesus behind the home defence. The striker held the ball and combined with Morgan Gibbs-White, who continued to Dan Ndoye. The Swiss finished the attack with a precise diagonal shot past Alisson for 0:1.

Liverpool gradually found their rhythm and in the 32nd minute they scored. Florian Wirtz intercepted a pass from James McAtey, then received the ball back from Jeremy Frimpong and sent it into the net. The home team's joy was short-lived, however, as the goal was disallowed after VAR intervention due to Frimpong being offside.

Wirtz was back in the spotlight in the 39th minute. After a cross from Cody Gakpo, the German won the aerial duel and shot dangerously with his head, but Sels demonstrated excellent reflexes and knocked it over the crossbar.

At the end of the first half, Victor Muñoz also had a chance, but shot over the goal. In added time, Forest were inches away from doubling their lead. Ola Aina crossed, Igor Jesus deflected towards the goal, and Alisson reacted brilliantly and knocked the ball into the crossbar.

Liverpool came out transformed after the break and put their opponent under serious pressure. This paid off in the 60th minute, when Wirtz found Gakpo, and the Dutchman freed Neko Williams and launched a sharp pass on the ground through the small penalty area. Alexander Isak placed himself perfectly and crossed from close range to make it 1-1. The Swede had been almost invisible in the first half, but he took advantage of his first big opportunity.

Five minutes later, Isak could have been in a goal position again, but he failed to control the pass to him and the chance for a complete turnaround was missed.

Instead, Nottingham Forest took the lead again. In the 69th minute, substitute Liam Delap executed a quick throw-in and brought Neko Williams behind the defense. Alisson stepped forward and followed up with contact with the visitors' player. The referee pointed to the white spot, and his decision was confirmed after a VAR check.

Morgan Gibbs-White took charge and in the 70th minute sent Alisson into the far corner for 1:2. The home team's Brazilian goalkeeper also received a yellow card for his protests after the penalty was awarded.

Liverpool, however, once again found a way to come back. In the 82nd minute, Wirtz brought out Victor Muñoz with an excellent pass. He turned masterfully, freed himself from his direct keeper and fired from a tight angle. The ball ricocheted slightly off a Forest defender before beating Sels to make it 2-2.

The Merseysiders immediately sought victory. Just two minutes after the equalizer, Milenkovic fouled Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Soboslay took the ensuing free kick. The Hungarian dangerously spun the ball, which went inches wide of the goal.

Forest also had a chance to strike a decisive blow. Delap fired a low shot that ricocheted wide of the goal and then headed back into the penalty area, but Soboslay managed to stop it.

The final minutes passed under serious pressure from Liverpool. The five minutes of added time gave the Anfield crowd more hope, and the hosts laid siege to the opponent's penalty area.

In the 90+3 minute, Munoz broke through from the right and crossed dangerously, but Milenkovic cleared. In one of the last attacks, a new cross was directed towards the penalty area, but Sels confidently came out and caught it.

A third goal for either team was not achieved and the match ended 2:2. Liverpool showed character and twice erased the opponent's lead, but for the second round in a row they failed to achieve victory. Nottingham Forest left Anfield with his first point of the new season.

Florian Wirtz made Premier League history with his disallowed goal.

Referee Sam Barrot's explanation of the decision was broadcast live on television for the first time Florian Wirtz became part of a historic moment in the Premier League, albeit in an unpleasant way for Liverpool.

In the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, the German's 32nd-minute goal was ruled out for offside, but referee Sam Barrott's explanation to the players was broadcast live on television. This is the first time in Premier League history that viewers have been able to hear the referee explain a goal disallowed during the match.

The innovation is part of changes this season that allow broadcasters to broadcast communications between referees and players in certain situations. Barrott told Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk that Jeremy Frimpong was offside after the ball ricocheted off Wirtz. "It's going to be offside," the referee explained, explaining the reason for the decision. The audio was then cut off, suggesting that such conversations are likely to be broadcast carefully and only at certain times.