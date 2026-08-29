Why are medical examinations increasingly influencing the transfer market?

Medical examinations of football players are gradually becoming one of the most important stages in the implementation of a transfer.

If they were previously considered a formality before signing the contract, today even a small physical problem can lead to the failure of the deal or to serious changes in its terms.

The reason is that clubs invest huge amounts of money in football players and want to be sure that their new signing is physically ready to fulfill his contract. Medical tests can reveal an old injury, a chronic problem or a potential risk that was not obvious during the negotiations.

Thus, examinations become a kind of “door“ to the new club. They protect both the football player himself and his health, but also the interests of the club, which is about to make a serious financial investment.