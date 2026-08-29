Bayern Munich star Harry Kane said he had good initial talks with the club about extending his contract, but the England captain stressed that a concrete agreement will take some time, BTA reported.

“It won't happen in a week or two. There will still be a lot of discussions about the details“, Kane said after the 5-1 win in the Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart.

“The talks were positive. So far everything is fine. We will continue negotiations in the coming weeks“, he added.

His current contract expires at the end of the season and he is aiming for a long-term extension. According to reports, in addition to salary adjustments, the new contract will be until 2029 or 2030.

“I'm 33 years old. It may not be my last contract, but it's an important one that I have to make a decision about. The important thing is that I'm happy with it. And the club wants to be happy too“, commented Kane.

The striker joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 for a club-record transfer fee of around 100 million euros, writes DPA.

“Both Harry and his family, and we, have always tried to show that we approach things calmly. "We really trust each other when it comes to this topic," said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

He was also asked about winger Michael Oliseh following rumours that he could leave the club: "Michael has a contract until 2029, there is no reason to rush."