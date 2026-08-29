Juventus received a final refusal from Kessie and urgently turned to Milan midfielder

Juventus will not sign Franck Kessie after the midfielder rejected the club's offer, writes “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

“The Bianconeri“ have offered the free agent a two-year contract with an option for another season and a salary of 3.5 million euros per year, but have not been able to increase their financial offer due to UEFA's financial fair play restrictions.

After the refusal, Juventus are already looking for an alternative, and the main option is Milan midfielder Youssef Fofana. The 27-year-old Frenchman has fallen out of the “Rossoneri“ plans and could be brought in on loan in the final days of the transfer window. The situation for Juventus is still more urgent due to doubts over the fitness of Kefren Thuram.

The club can currently afford mainly loan deals or free agents, unless they first make an outgoing transfer. Therefore, Fofana seems like the most realistic option to strengthen the midfield.