Bulgarian international Lukas Petkov distinguished himself with a goal and an assist in his debut season in the German Bundesliga. The Elfersberg striker opened the scoring in the 3:2 victory over visiting Bayer Leverkusen in a match from the first round of the new season, BTA reported.

Petkov scored the historic first goal for the newcomer in the elite of German football in the 8th minute. He took control on the edge of the penalty area and shot excellently with his left foot, and the ball entered the net after a ricochet off a player from the "Aspirin" team.

Seconds after the restart, Cole Campbell from the center made it 2:0 in a familiar position after a corner kick.

Elfesberg reached a third goal in the opening seconds of the second half, after Lukas Petkov passed an excellent pass to David Mokwa Ntusu and he made a mistake from close range.

Bayer Leverkusen attempted a late comeback with goals from Patrick Schick in the 76th minute and Christian Kofane in added time, but their efforts were not enough for anything more than an honorable defeat.

Lukas Petkov was the starter and remained on the field for the full 90 minutes. He was also named man of the match.

RB Leipzig beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 thanks to goals from Riedl Baku in the 25th minute, Antonio Nusa in the 49th minute and Rocco Reitz in the 66th minute.

Cologne won 3-2 against Hoffenheim. Adam Dagim opened the scoring for Hoffenheim in the 27th minute after an assist from Bambase Conte, and Said El Mala equalized for the hosts early in the second half. Hoffenheim's Max Mörstedt missed a penalty in the 56th minute. Ozan Kabak gave the visitors the lead again in the 67th minute after a pass from Vladimir Koufal, and five minutes later Thijs Dalinga restored parity just three minutes after coming on as a substitute. Again, Dalinga in the 81st minute brought a complete turnaround for the "goats".

In other matches, Mainz 05 and Paderborn drew 0:0, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin also finished in a draw - 3:3.

Later today, last season's runner-up Borussia Dortmund hosts Hamburger SV.