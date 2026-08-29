Newcastle beat Tottenham away in the Premier League

Newcastle recorded its first victory of the season, after beating Tottenham 2:0 away in London. The “Magpies” already have 4 points in 3rd place, the same number that Everton collected today. Londoners are at the bottom, without an asset and with a goal difference of 0:5, BTA reported.

After a relatively even first half, the guests struck within 10 minutes of the second half. In the 62nd minute, Anthony Elanga scored effectively after a pass from Amar Dedic. He took control in front of the penalty area, spun with the ball and sent it into the net diagonally.

The hosts, who could have taken an early lead midway through the first half through Pedro Porro, continued to attack in the second half. But after a corner kick and subsequent intervention by Nick Voltemade, the ball reached Ioan Wisa, who technically kicked it to the left post.

The away goalkeeper Horniček had to save another long-range shot by Pedro Porro, and in the last seconds a big miss by Marmus was the last chance for Tottenham.

Earlier today, Hull City achieved a 1-0 victory as a guest of newcomers Coventry, while Everton managed a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth. In the Midland derby, the victory for the away team came in the 82nd minute, when Liam Miller scored the only goal. Minutes earlier he had missed an opportunity, but he was not mistaken in the second one, after the Hull Tigers played quickly from a corner kick.

Alex Scott opened the scoring for Bournemouth five minutes before the end of the first half, after Evanilsson passed on the edge of the penalty area. But the visitors did not give up and equalized through James Tarkowski in the first minute of added time, who was the most sensible in the extra time.