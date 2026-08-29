The European Football Association (UEFA) has announced the schedule for the Bulgarian champion Levski (Sofia) will begin their participation in the main group stage of the Europa League tournament with a home game against Austrian giants FC Salzburg on September 17, after which the “Blues“ will have two away games. In October, coach Julio Velasquez's team will travel to NEK Nijmegen on the 15th and to Viktoria (Pilsen) on the 22nd, BTA reported.

Levski enters November with a home game against Jagiellonia (Bialystok) on the 5th, then a visit to Marseille on the 26th to the local French giants. In December, Levski hosts the Norwegian Lillestrøm.

The new year 2027 has left a real dessert for the “blue” fans, as Milan will be visiting Sofia on January 21, and on the 28th is the last away match of the English Sunderland.

Levski got here after successively eliminating Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Universitat (Craiova, Romania) and Kairat (Kazakhstan), losing to AEK (Athens) in the playoff round.

The main phase of the Europa League tournament consists of 36 teams, with each of them playing eight matches - four as a home team and four as a away team, and then a ranking is made. The top eight teams advance to the round of 16, those from 9th to 24th place play an additional elimination round, and the rest are eliminated.

Round 1: Levski - Salzburg, 19:45, September 17, 2026

Round 2: NEK - Levski, 22:00, October 15, 2026

Round 3: Viktoria Plzen - Levski, 22:00, October 22, 2026

Round 4: Levski - Jagiellonia, 19:45, November 5, 2026

Round 5: Marseille - Levski, 19:45, November 26, 2026

Round 6: Levski - Lillestrøm, 22:00, December 10, 2026

Round 7: Levski - Milan, 22:00, January 21, 2027

Round 8: Sunderland - Levski, 22:00, January 28, 2027