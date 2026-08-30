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Real Madrid star rejected Liverpool and PSG in the summer

Real Madrid star rejected Liverpool and PSG in the summer

Yann Diomande had the opportunity to choose between some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but his dream was to play at the Santiago Bernabeu

Aug 30, 2026 13:51 24

Real Madrid star rejected Liverpool and PSG in the summer - 1
Joan Patashev Joan Patashev Кореспондент на ФАКТИ в Италия

Yann Diomande rejected offers from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain before choosing Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old Ivorian has become one of the most interesting new signings of the “royal club“ after his strong season with RB Leipzig. After lengthy negotiations, Real Madrid managed to reach an agreement with the German club for the transfer of the young striker, who signed a long-term contract and is now part of the “Santiago Bernabeu“ squad.

It turns out that Diomande had other serious options. His agent Nathan Campbell revealed that Liverpool and PSG made offers to the player, but he did not hesitated to choose the Spanish giants.

“He had offers from Liverpool and PSG, but he chose Real Madrid. There was no doubt about it. It was his dream“, said his representative.