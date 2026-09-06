Petko Hristov is in Sofia, may sign with Levski

Petko Hristov is already in Sofia, where he is about to undergo medical examinations at Levski. According to information from gong.bg, which quotes the Italian publication “Citta della Spezia“, the defender may be officially presented as a new player for the capital club tomorrow. The 27-year-old international is expected to join Levski on loan until the end of the season. According to the publication, Spezia, which holds the rights to Hristov, will continue to cover part of his salary.

A few days ago, the defender initially refused the opportunity to return to “Gerena“, as he expected offers from clubs in Poland, Greece and Russia. However, he subsequently changed his decision and agreed to undergo medical examinations in Sofia.

Hristov began his football career at Levski together with his twin brother Andrea. The two later moved to Slavia, after which their paths diverged.

Petko Hristov continued his career in Italy. His rights were initially owned by Fiorentina, who sent him on loan to Ternana, Bisceglie and Pro Vercelli. In 2021, the defender became the property of Spezia, and in 2023 he played on loan in Venezia.