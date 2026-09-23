Barcelona loses Andreas Christensen for a long time

Barcelona received some bad news after the match with Sevilla. Defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a muscle injury that could keep him out for a long time.

The Catalan club confirmed that the Danish international has a muscle injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. Barcelona did not give a specific date for his recovery, but according to information from “Mundo Deportivo“ the initial forecasts are for an absence of between four and six weeks.

However, there are concerns that the recovery could take longer and Christensen could be out for up to two months. This would be a serious problem for coach Hansi Flick, who has limited options in the center of defense.

The good news for the German specialist is that the current international break gives the player additional time to recover. In defense, Flick can count on Pau Kubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia and Jules Kunde.

The coach also has additional options if necessary. Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo can be used on the flanks, while Alejandro Balde also remains among the options. Brian Fariñas can be retrained and operate on the right.

If the recovery progresses optimally, Christensen could return for the match against Villarreal. However, Barcelona will not want to force his return so as not to expose him to the risk of another injury.

The Danish defender's absence is expected to deprive him of participation in a total of eight matches – five in La Liga and three in the Champions League.

For Flick, this is another test in a busy part of the season, in which squad depth and the possibility of rotations will be of key importance.