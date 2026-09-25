Yannick Sinner withdraws from Beijing

World No. 1 in men's tennis Yannick Sinner has withdrawn from the ATP 500 hard court tournament in Beijing, China.

The Italian posted a video on his social media announcing his decision.

"I regret to inform you that I will not be able to play in Beijing this year. My knee is not in the condition I would like it to be and I am not yet ready to compete, but I will do everything I can to get back on the court as soon as possible. Most of all, of course, I miss the atmosphere and the fans. It was incredible to play in Beijing in previous years and to win the title last year. I am disappointed that I will not be able to defend it this time, but I am looking forward to returning next year. "I wish everyone a successful tournament," said Sinner.

The Italian's last appearance in an official tournament was at the British Open. Then he reached the final, which he won against Alexander Zverev with 3:1 sets.