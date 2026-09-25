Big transfer saga revealed: Inter wanted Chiesa, but deal fell through because of Roma

Italian side Inter were planning to sign Federico Chiesa from Liverpool in the summer, in case Serie A rival Roma signed Luis Enrique, claims transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

This is not the first time such a possibility has been mentioned, and after the transfer window closed it became clear that negotiations were at a much more advanced stage than previously thought.

Brazilian Luis Enrique, who was signed a year ago from Olympique Marseille, however, chose to stay at Inter, and at this stage Chiesa categorically refuses to leave his English club, although he is having difficulty finding a place in the Liverpool squad after his transfer from Juventus in 2024.

The Italian international was not even included in the list of "Merseysiders" for the Champions League. A January exit remains very likely if the winger changes his mind and accepts a transfer.