Jude Bellingham has been named England's Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive season. The midfielder performed brilliantly at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored a record 7 goals. The winner was determined by a vote of the fans.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's achievement at the World Cup is a record for an English footballer at a major tournament, and the "Three Lions" recorded their best ranking in the competition since 1966, finishing in third place.

"It feels great. It's a huge honour to be recognised by the fans again. "It's not something you think about when you're playing for your country, but it's definitely a great addition to the great summer we've had and the honour of representing the national team," said Bellingham, who became the youngest European player to play at four major tournaments.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Bellingham had been "one of the best players in the tournament - not just for us, but in the whole tournament."

"He played to his full potential. You could see what a player he is and what a machine he is. Jude just thrives under pressure. He loves those moments and the big scenes - that's what brings the best out of him," Tuchel said.