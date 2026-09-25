A new era for the Black Sea: Domuschievs take over the basketball giant and rename it Navibulgar

A new era begins for the basketball Black Sea, after the Varna club secured a powerful and widely known partner.

The Bulgarian Maritime Fleet (BMF) Shipping Company, whose owners are the brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschievs, becomes the main sponsor of the "seamen", which brings a change in the name and new stability for the future of Varna basketball.

The president of Varna, Georgi Ganchev, expressed his great gratitude to the majority owners of BMF - Kiril and Georgi Domuschievs, as well as to the "motor" of the common idea - Alexander Kalchev.

After the conclusion of the agreement, the club was officially renamed from Cherno more Ticha to Cherno more-Navibulgar. The contract with the BMF is valid until the end of 2027, and the new coach Fotis Takianos also participated in the press conference to present the new sponsor.

A key element of the partnership is that in addition to the men's representative team, Domuschievi's company also takes on the entire maintenance of the children's and youth school - a clear sign of the commitment to the development of young talents and the future of basketball in Varna.

The management announced that the selection for the new season is almost finalized. The backbone of the team will be reinforced by five foreigners who will bring class and experience, one of whom is the already presented Denijey Harris.

Two or three of the club's most promising youngsters will also get a chance to perform, which is in line with the focus on the school. Cherno more-Navibulgar's home matches will be played mainly in the "Kongressna" and "Hristo Borisov" halls. The hall in Kranevo is also planned as a backup option, but the likelihood of the team playing there is minimal.