PSG and Spanish national team midfielder Fabian Ruiz revealed the key role his mother played in the development of his career in an interview with Radioestadio Noche.

Although the spotlight is on Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the "Ballon d'Or", the facts show that Ruiz is the player who won it all last season. He triumphed with PSG in the French championship and in the Champions League, as well as with Spain at the World Cup. His story is an example of the tireless work of parents who, after a hard day's work, spend hours on the road so that their children can pursue their dreams.

"I trained at a football academy, with which I participated in a tournament, and Betis noticed me. I joined their school at the age of eight, along with a teammate. Our mothers took turns driving us, at that time our family was not in a good financial situation, although I did not realize it at the time.

After a while, Betis made an effort and secured a job for my mother at the club. When I was 14-15 years old, other teams showed interest and offered good conditions. My mother simply asked me: "Where do you want to play?", and I answered: "At Betis". But there were other factors that they didn't tell me about.

My mother always wanted the best for me, and Betis really helped a lot. She worked in the morning so she could spend time with me during the day, but then I got into the first team and started training in the morning. Then I would travel with her early in the morning and sleep in the car while waiting for training to start. She would come to wake me up and I would go to practice.

After moving to Naples, I realized what was really happening around me every day, and that's when I told her to quit her job. I dreamed of reaching a stage where my mother wouldn't have to work. It was one of the most wonderful moments of my life - it felt like winning a trophy," Ruiz said emotionally.