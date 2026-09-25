Zidane strikes with an iron fist: Personal hairdressers banned in France

The new coach of France Zinedine Zidane has begun making changes to the daily routine at the national team's base in Clairefontaine.

One of his first decisions is to ban the players' personal hairdressers from the complex. In general, access to outsiders will be completely prohibited after the start of each camp, reports L’Équipe.

The reason for the innovation is Zidane's desire for his team to be as "ready" as possible and focused on achieving their goals, without unnecessary distractions.

Tonight the French team plays against Turkey in the first round of the League of Nations, and the match will be Zidane's debut as national coach of the "roosters".