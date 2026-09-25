Brazil saved from embarrassment in Australia

Australia and Brazil finished 1-1 in the friendly played in Queensland. "Seleção" saved from defeat in added time when Bournemouth's young star - Ryan, sent the ball into the home team's goal.

Before the break, the Australians were the better team and created two excellent chances. At the same time, Estevao managed to score after a double pass with Endrik, but the goal was canceled after the VAR intervention due to a foul by Bruno Guimaraes at the beginning of the attack.

At the beginning of the second half, Rafinha and Estevao had good chances, but the two were unable to score. In the 68th minute, Nestor Irancunda, who plays for Portugal's Sporting, put Australia ahead with a goal from a free kick to the delight of nearly 30,000 people in the stands.

Ten minutes later, 20-year-old Ryan replaced Estevao and in the 76th minute scored with a header after a cross from a corner.

The draw will certainly lead to new criticism of Carlo Ancelotti, who is already under "crossfire" from the Brazilian media after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.