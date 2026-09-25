Elizara Yaneva qualified for the semifinals of the W50 in Plovdiv after a victory over Lydia Encheva

Elizara Yaneva qualified for the semifinals of the singles of the strong international tournament for women in the W50 category in Plovdiv. The competition is held under very good conditions and organization on the courts of the “Max Pro" TC behind the hangars of the Rowing Base.

The number 1 seed Yaneva defeated another Bulgarian national player – Lydia Encheva, with 7:5, 6:3 in an hour and 45 minutes of play.

The two tennis players exchanged two breaks in the first four games for 2:2. Then Yaneva made the decisive breakthrough in the 12th game and won the first set 7:5.

The 19-year-old Yaneva led 2:0 in the second half, and after exchanging two more breaks, she came to victory 6:3.

This is the eighth consecutive victory for Yaneva, who last week won the title of the tournament in the same W50 category in Pazardzhik.

For a place in the final, Elizara Yaneva will play against the 4th seed Kaisa Heneman (Sweden).



From 14:30, the two doubles semifinals will be played, in which we will see three Bulgarians.

On court №1, Lidiya Encheva and Iva Ivanova will play against the 4th seeded Swedes Selin Heneman and Nelly Taraba Valberg.

On court №2, The match between the No. 3 seeds Rositsa Dencheva and Anja Stankovic (Serbia) and the leaders in the schedule Oana Gavrila (Romania) and Sappho Sakellaridi (Greece) took place.



Entry to all matches is free!



This is the third tournament this year in Bulgaria in the W50 category of the World Tennis Tour calendar. The first competition was held in Haskovo, and last week there was a tournament in Pazardzhik.

By the end of the year, our country will host two more tournaments of this rank. The winner in each of them will earn 50 points for the world ranking.



After the competition in Plovdiv, the tournaments in Burgas (October 4-11) and Stara Zagora (October 11-18) are coming up. In addition, from September 27 to October 4, the traditional W15 category tournament will be held on the courts of the “Super Sport” Tennis Club in Varna.

Organizing strong international tournaments remains one of the main priorities of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation next year as well.