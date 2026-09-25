CSKA issued a special statement regarding the new "Bulgarian Army" stadium

The management of PFC CSKA published an official statement on their club website, with which they addressed the "red" community.

The reason for the position of the "army men" are the rumors that have emerged in recent days about tension between the club and the Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding the opening of the new "Bulgarian Army" stadium.

In their address from Borisova Gradina, they assure fans that communication between the two sides is within normal limits and call on supporters not to be misled by speculation.

Here is what the club's statement says:

"In connection with the numerous speculations in recent days about tension between CSKA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the delay in the opening of the "Bulgarian Army" stadium, the club would like to inform the entire army community that the "Bulgarian Army" stadium was reconstructed in record time and our great dream came true – the official return to our home will be a fact very soon.

There is no scheduled date for the first match yet, as the final finishing works are currently being carried out to implement a huge number of modern intelligent systems that must work in full synchrony. After their completion, test tests are also coming up on the most modern stadium in Bulgaria, which will be the most functional, comfortable and secure facility that we can all be proud of.

We want to assure everyone that we are in constant and excellent communication with the representatives of the MMS on the occasion of finalizing the necessary procedures.

We understand the huge public excitement surrounding CSKA's return to the “Army“. We also can't wait to welcome the loyal army audience to our common home, but we remind you that any information that does not come from the club's official channels on the matter should not be considered reliable. Speculations and false statements are often circulated in the public space, which - intentionally or not - create unnecessary tension.

The season ticket campaign for the current season also depends on the exact date of the first official match of the “Bulgarian Army“.

The final price of the tickets will be reduced according to the number of matches that our team has already played as a host."