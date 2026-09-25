Kai Havertz leaves Germany camp

Kai Havertz will end his stay in the German national team camp and return to Arsenal, where he will undergo extensive medical tests, reports The Athletic.

The striker suffered an injury during the first half of the match with the Netherlands, which ended 1-1 on Thursday in a match in the League of Nations.

Although there are concerns in the German camp, led by Jurgen Klopp, about the player's hamstring, the hope is that the 27-year-old's condition is not serious.

Havertz has started in all five of Arsenal's Premier League matches since the start of the season, scoring two goals so far.