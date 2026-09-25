Alexander Dimitrov: We have a goal set by the BFU president

Bulgaria's coach Alexander Dimitrov spoke at a press conference before the match with Luxembourg from the Nations League. The match is tomorrow at 19:00 at the "Hristo Botev" stadium in Plovdiv. After it, the "lions" will have another home game - against Estonia on September 29, after which there are away games against Iceland on October 3 and again against Luxembourg on October 6.

"The goal was set by the president - to enter League "B". However, I don't talk to the players about a goal, we work match by match and we want to perform well against the opponents. Every big goal starts with one small step.

Tomorrow we go against a serious team like Luxembourg. There is a difference in the condition of the players, some have played a lot. Our job is to restore them, we have four matches in ten days ahead. We will have a very serious opponent who enters the match with three wins and one minimal loss from Italy. They beat Albania as a guest, and also Malta with 5:0 in the play-offs.

From the players, I ask, above all, discipline, dedication and desire from the first minute. This is the first time we will play in such a cycle of 4 matches - there is no one to ask, to gain experience for such a cycle, the keys for us are the workload in the matches, recovery and introduction for the upcoming match.

Not only is Chochev missing from the squad, we also have several injured main players with whom we finished the qualifying cycle. I don't want to think about that. We trust each of the players who are here. There are no starters or reserves, everyone must be ready and bear their responsibility. We have considered an option for a replacement for Chochev, of course, but for now that's it. "If there is anything, it will be after Luxembourg, no one is safe from cards and injuries," said Alexander Dimitrov.