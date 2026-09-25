Nikola Tsolov with a penalty for the start on Saturday

Nikola Tsolov will start from 11th position in the second Formula 2 main race in Baku on Sunday. The Bulgarian loses three places on the starting grid for a violation when entering the pits in the first main race.

The Campos driver crossed the white line on the approach to the pit lane, for which he initially received a five-second penalty. However, Tsolov was eliminated before the sanction was announced and it was replaced by moving back on the grid for the next start.

Thus, the eighth place in the second qualifying becomes the 11th starting position. Next to the Bulgarian on the sixth row will be Dino Beganovic, who will start 12th.

The first row is entirely for Rodin's team, with Martinius Stenshorn starting from pole position, and next to him will be Alex Dunn. The new championship leader Rafael Camara starts the race from third place.

The Brazilian has only a point ahead of Tsolov, and the race on Sunday at 10:00 could be the last of the Formula 2 season, but there is no official confirmation yet. The race can be watched live on DIEMA SPORT 3.