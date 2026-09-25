Senegal started its qualifying campaign for the 2027 African Cup of Nations with a surprising draw. "Lions of Teranga" finished 1-1 as guests of Mozambique in the first round of Group J.

In the 32nd minute, the guests opened the scoring with a goal by Nicholas Jackson after an assist from Abdalla Sima. In the added time of the first half, the star of the hosts, Jenny Katamo, who plays for Sporting Lisbon, scored for the final 1-1.

The match was an official debut for the new coach of Senegal - Patrick Vieira.

In the other match of the group, Sudan defeated Ethiopia 1-0 as hosts and came out on top in the standings.