Roberto Carlos makes shocking confession: I lost 99% of my money

The legend of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team Roberto Carlos urged young footballers not to repeat the mistakes he himself made during his competitive career.

"I have always thought about life after the end of my career. It is important to build a name for yourself as a footballer and take advantage of your popularity. When I decided to retire, I already had a sports director's license and was working with different brands.

However, I had problems with people who left my bank account empty. Due to agents and family problems, I lost 99 percent of everything I had earned in football. I made mistakes and that's why I want to ask young players not to repeat them.

I also faced a very serious family problem. One Thursday I went to bed at midnight, and on Friday I received a stack of documents that I didn't even suspect existed. Then I lost everything I had achieved in my career," Roberto Carlos shared in an interview with Record.