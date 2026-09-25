Juventus wanted Dortmund star, Germans flatly refused

The Italian Juventus were among the clubs that showed interest in Samuele Inacio in the summer, but Borussia Dortmund have stated that they have no intention of selling him, informed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

"I think that one day Inacio could consider a return to Italy. Several Serie A teams have already tried to attract him during the summer transfer window", revealed Romano and added: "He is a player that Juventus really likes. The club made enquiries in the summer to see if there was a chance, but Inacio was not for sale".

Samuele Inacio has received a second call-up to the Italy national team for the upcoming Nations League matches, but will not take part in the match against Belgium tonight, as he is among the players left out of the squad by coach Roberto Mancini.

He has already made his debut for the Italian men's national team in a friendly against Luxembourg in June.

Inacio is still eligible to play for Brazil, as his only appearance for the Italian national team was not in an official match.