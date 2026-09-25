Phenomenal turnaround! Bulgaria U21 with 10 men defeated Portugal U21 in Pazardzhik

The Bulgarian U21 national team achieved a great 2:1 victory over Portugal U21 in the qualification for the European Championship in 2027. The match was played in Pazardzhik at the "Georgi Benkovski" stadium.

The Portuguese started stronger and created several clear chances, but Plamen Andreev saved everything. The Bulgarian team also had a chance - a shot by Steven Stoyanchov hit the post in the 29th minute.

In the second half, the guests took the lead. In the 50th minute, Rodrigo Mora assisted Gustavo Varela for 0:1.

In the end, however, the "lions" made a complete turnaround. In the 87th minute, Nikola Iliev crossed from a corner kick and Todor Pavlov equalized for 1:1. Immediately after the goal, Pavlov was injured and left, and since Bulgaria had no substitutes, it was left with 10 men.

Despite their numerical reduction, our team achieved victory - Iliev broke through perfectly on the left wing and passed to Alexander Marinov, who scored into an empty net for 2:1.