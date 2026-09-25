UEFA has reduced Matteo Guendouzi's ban following Fenerbahçe's appeal. The French midfielder was banned for four matches, two of which were suspended, and fined 50,000 euros after incidents following the end of the Champions League play-off match with Lyon.

The UEFA Arbitration Tribunal announced that it had changed its decision and partially upheld the Turkish giants' appeal. Following the new decision, Guendouzi's ban was reduced to three matches, two of which were suspended with a one-year probationary period.

The Frenchman served his only effective match ban in the match against Roma on September 10. Fenerbahce have confirmed that Guendouzi will be fit to play against Aston Villa on 14 October.

His suspension was imposed after the Turkish team's 2-1 victory in the second leg in Lyon, which secured Fenerbahce's place in the Champions League group stage. The former Marseille player provoked the home fans and then got into a fight with several Olympique Lyon players.