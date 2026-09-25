Thunder in England: Manchester City found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges for financial fair play

Manchester City have been found guilty of almost all charges related to breaching the Premier League's financial fair play regulations. The news comes from sources familiar with the case to The Athletic.

The sanctions have not yet been determined, with all options remaining on the table, and the management of the "citizens" are expected to appeal the decision. According to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, City were found guilty of all but one of the 115 charges.

The club's official position

A Manchester City spokesman told The Athletic: "The Premier League process is ongoing, with significant elements to be finalised and is subject to strict confidentiality. Manchester City FC's position therefore remains in line with the club's statement of February 2023. The club has diligently followed due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive will act as an independent, impartial and fair regulator, free from partisan influence".

In its statement of February 2023, the club said it was "surprised" of the allegations and "welcomes a review of this matter by an independent commission that can impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists to support its position".

How did it get to this point?

The investigation into City began after the publication of leaked financial documents by German newspaper Der Spiegel in November 2018. The club was charged following an investigation into alleged wrongdoing between 2009 and 2018 and was referred to an independent commission.

The Premier League has accused the "citizens" of several key breaches: failure to provide accurate financial information, lack of details of payments to players and coaches, breaches of UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and breaches of the league's own Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

The club has always strongly denied all allegations. Under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, whose Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the club in 2008, Manchester City have won eight Premier League titles, four FA Cups, seven League Cups and one Champions League. Six of those honours came after the allegations were made.

Previous clash with UEFA

In February 2020, UEFA imposed a two-year ban on City from European competition and a €30 million fine following the Der Spiegel revelations. However, these sanctions were overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) five months later. CAS overturned the ban because the alleged violations were either not established or had expired.