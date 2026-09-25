Poland is the first finalist of EuroVolley 2026 after another victory over Slovenia

Poland qualified for the final of EuroVolley 2026 after convincingly winning over Slovenia with 3:0 games (25:23, 25:23, 25:18). The semi-final clash was held in Milan in front of about 4,500 spectators, and the current European champions continued to defend their title.

Slovenia put up serious resistance in the first two games, which were evenly matched until the very end. However, the Poles showed greater composure in the decisive moments and managed to pull out both parts with 25:23.

A key role in the success of “Družina Polska“ had the stars in the attack Wilfredo Leon and Tomas Fornal. In the third game, the Polish serve further complicated the Slovenian reception and allowed the favorites to gain a lead. Poland did not allow a reversal and ended the match in three games.

This was the fourth consecutive semi-final of a European Championship between Poland and Slovenia. The Slovenians won the previous two clashes in 2019 and 2021, while Poland took revenge in 2023. With this success, the Poles evened the balance in these four memorable semi-final battles.

Poland reaches the decisive match for the title with one defeat in the tournament so far. It came in the group stage, when the Bulgarian national team managed to defeat the European champions.

On September 26, Poland will enter the European title dispute against the winner of the second semi-final between France and Finland.